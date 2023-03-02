Rapper ‘bragged’ about shooting man in video, Florida cops say. He faces murder charge

A 19-year-old is charged with murder after police say he held a gun and rapped about shooting a man in the back in a music video, according to a Florida sheriff’s office.

La’Darion Chandler, 19, was charged with first-degree murder on Feb. 28 in connection with the shooting death of 33-year-old John McGee in Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

McGee was shot in the back on Dec. 17 and died of his injuries on Jan. 9, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

During their investigation, detectives found a rap video in which Chandler appears holding a gun and raps about a shooting, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference.

Some of the song’s lyrics include, “(expletive) tried to run, I hit his back. Though I shoot like a Mac.,” according to the sheriff’s office.

“Bragging about it,” Judd said after playing a clip of the video during the news conference. “... At the time he made that video, only the shooter would’ve known he shot the guy in the back.”

McGee and Chandler were in rival gangs, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested Chandler on Feb. 22 in connection with a separate aggravated assault in Lakeland, according to the news release. Detectives say he pointed a gun and threatened someone in that incident.

He was being held in jail without bond at the time he was charged with first-degree murder related to McGee’s death, the release says.

He is also charged with convicted delinquent in possession of a firearm, the release says.

Judd said that detectives are still searching for the gun that was used to kill McGee.

The sheriff’s office is offering $500 to anyone who turns any illegally-owned gun in to authorities, Judd said. Anyone who turns in the gun that was used in McGee’s shooting will get $5,000, he said. Those who submit the guns can remain anonymous, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online





“We’re not going to allow kids to shoot kids, our kids to be shot, or people to be shot by kids,” Judd said . “We’re just not going to do that. Everyone is God’s children, whether they are behaving or not, and they have a right to be safe.”

Lakeland is about 60 miles southwest of Orlando.

