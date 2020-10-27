Rapper Brian Trotter found dead in car after Florida highway crash

US police have found the body of an aspiring rapper in the boot of a car after a crash on a highway in Miami.
Florida Highway Patrol officers discovered the body of 25-year-old hip-hop artist Brian Trotter after being called to the site of the collision.
The driver, 25-year-old Robert Deupree Avery Coltrain, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and illegal transport of human remains.
An autopsy showed Trotter was fatally shot multiple times.
Officers have not suggested a motive for the killing. Mr Coltrain has been friends with Trotter - known by the rap name Kent Won't Stop - for more than a decade.
A police report said highway patrolmen were called to the site of the car crash on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami on Sunday.
They towed the vehicle - a 2009 Silver Acura - to a nearby car park, but became suspicious after noticing buzzing flies and a rotting smell.
Inside the boot they found the body "wrapped in a piece of fabric and in an advanced stage of decomposition".
Trotter was last seen on 17 October leaving his home in Triangle, Virginia along with Coltrain.
NEW: In northern Virginia, a hip hop music artist reported missing nearly two weeks ago was found dead Sunday in his friend’s trunk in Miami, Florida.
AT 4,5&6: Brian Trotter known as “Kent Don’t Stop” had been missing since October 17th. pic.twitter.com/kxD0SiLAk6
— Tisha Lewis FOX 5 DC (@TishaLewis) October 27, 2020