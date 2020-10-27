Rapper Brian Trotter found dead in car after Florida highway crash

A photo of a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle

US police have found the body of an aspiring rapper in the boot of a car after a crash on a highway in Miami.

Florida Highway Patrol officers discovered the body of 25-year-old hip-hop artist Brian Trotter after being called to the site of the collision.

The driver, 25-year-old Robert Deupree Avery Coltrain, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and illegal transport of human remains.

An autopsy showed Trotter was fatally shot multiple times.

Officers have not suggested a motive for the killing. Mr Coltrain has been friends with Trotter - known by the rap name Kent Won't Stop - for more than a decade.

A police report said highway patrolmen were called to the site of the car crash on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami on Sunday.

They towed the vehicle - a 2009 Silver Acura - to a nearby car park, but became suspicious after noticing buzzing flies and a rotting smell.

Inside the boot they found the body "wrapped in a piece of fabric and in an advanced stage of decomposition".

Trotter was last seen on 17 October leaving his home in Triangle, Virginia along with Coltrain.