Rapper Chucky Trill shot and killed in Atlanta during All-Star weekend

Ny Magee
‘The victim in this shooting was shot at least one time and died at a local hospital,’ said a police statement

Houston rapper Chucky Trill was fatally shot early Friday morning while visiting Atlanta for All-Star weekend. He was 33. 

According to reports, the gunman pulled up next to Trill’s car and opened fire on Interstate 85 south near Jimmy Carter Boulevard. The shooter then fled the scene and a manhunt is currently underway, PEOPLE reports. The Gwinnett County Police Department said a motive for the shooting is unclear.

According to police, Trill, born Corey Detiege, was shot at least once and transported to a local hospital where he died. He posted his last Instagram message three days before his death. “I Fell In Love With The Streets And Left My Heart Up In It 💔🖤💔,” wrote the rapper.

Per Heavy.com, the police statement revealed that “the victim in this shooting was shot at least one time and died at a local hospital. Detectives responded to the scene and began speaking with witnesses. There is currently no description of the suspect vehicle.”

The Gwinnett County Police Department noted in a statement on March 5 that it is “investigating a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours on I-85 south near Jimmy Carter Blvd. The police department received an emergency call just before 3:00 AM stating that a shooting had taken place on the interstate. When officers arrived to the shooting scene, they located a stopped vehicle and one male victim.”

Trill, a native of Sugar Land, Texas, released an album titled Music for the Soul in 2018. In one of his final interviews on Monday, Trill spoke to Donnie Houston about his rap career. He said he followed the music path of his father, rapper D of Trinity Garden Cartel.

“I ain’t never wanted to be like Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan … none of that. I wanted to be like my daddy,” he said on The Donnie Houston Podcast. “I ain’t have to idolize a dude on TV or a fictional character. My OG was my daddy.”

Following news of his death, tributes and condolences have been pouring in on social media.

“Man never thought I’ll be making a post like this for you Lil’ kinfolk… Dam Corey!!! Rest up,” C-Note wrote on his Instagram. “I know Gator was right there to greet you fam. Streets don’t love nobody.”

“Damn. This was a good man. Humble. Hard working. Loyal. Determined. Focused. And he had the talent,” rapper Bun B posted on Instagram. “Queen saw him and told @boneafied ‘That boy is good. If he don’t have a manager you should do it.’ And he did, putting everything he had in it. We are heartbroken this morning and send our deepest condolences to D, Bone and all of his family, friends and supporters. Buy or stream his music and let’s keep his memory alive. #RIPChuckyTrill.”

Atlanta rapper Dirty Redd World wrote on Instagram, “(Streets don’t love a soul). My lil brother died in my arms, that’s a feeling I will never shake.”

Police are asking witnesses or people with information to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300, and anonymous tipsters to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or www.stopcrimeATL.com.

“Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case,” police wrote.

