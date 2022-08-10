Rapper confessed in documentary to selling drugs in Western WA. Now he’s off to prison

Wayne A.J. Frisby, a rapper who goes by the stage name “Mac Wayne,” recounted dealing drugs and selling heroin and methamphetamine to his mom in a 2019 independent documentary.

Federal prosecutors used the movie as part of a drug-trafficking investigation, one that resulted in Frisby pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances last May. For the felony, a judge sentenced Frisby to six years in prison on Tuesday.

Frisby, 37, was one of 11 people arrested and indicted in December 2020 for their involvement in a Western Washington drug operation that extended to Pierce County. Charging documents state that he was a “high-volume and armed redistributor” for Cesar Valdez-Sanudo, who pleaded guilty to drug-trafficking charges in June.

Prior to Frisby’s arrest, law enforcement agents recorded many phone calls in which he called for drugs by the pound. They used Frisby’s documentary lines to match his voice to the calls.

Simultaneous to the arrests, federal agents obtained search warrants to seize over 100 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl pills; assets that totaled to $625,000; and 24 firearms.

While prosecutors requested for Frisby to serve eight years in prison, the judge lowered it to six but imposed four years of supervised release, citing the scale of the operation.

Frisby, who lives in Snohomish County, has at least five prior felony convictions in state court. He released numerous songs under his stage name on music streaming platforms like Spotify and SoundCloud that detail his drug trafficking.

While many artists write lyrics about illegal activities that are false, a man featured in the trailer of his documentary is quoted saying, “Every single thing he talks about on that record is absolutely real. He’s done it.”