Rapper convicted of pumping millions to Obama campaign seeks new trial, says ex-attorney used AI for argument

Danielle Wallace
·3 min read
0
Rapper convicted of pumping millions to Obama campaign seeks new trial, says ex-attorney used AI for argument
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

of the Fugees is seeking a new trial by arguing his former lawyer used artificial intelligence to generate his closing argument before the hip-hop artist was found guilty of helping a foreign national launder millions of dollars in illegitimate contributions to former President ’s campaign.

Michel was convicted in April after being accused of taking part in an extensive conspiracy to use about $88 million in foreign funds to engage in illegal back-channel lobbying and make unlawful campaign contributions at the direction of the People’s Republic of China. He filed a motion on Monday asking the court for a new trial on all counts.

The motion argues Michel’s former defense attorney David Kenner "used an experimental AI program to write his closing argument, which made frivolous arguments, conflated the schemes and failed to highlight key weaknesses in the Government’s case."

Kenner "then publicly boasted that the AI program ‘turned hours or days of legal work into seconds,’" Michel’s new defense team from D.C.-based ArentFox Schiff wrote. "It is now apparent that Kenner and his co-counsel appear to have had an undisclosed financial stake in the AI program, and they experimented with it during Michel’s trial so they could issue a press release afterward promoting the program — a clear conflict of interest."

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

FUGEES RAPPER PRAS FOUND GUILTY OF POLITICAL CONSPIRACY IN TRIAL THAT INCLUDED TESTIMONY FROM DICAPRIO

Pras Michel heads to trial with his lawyer
Pras Michel, former member of the Fugees, center, and his lawyer David Kenner arrive to federal court in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, April 3, 2023.

In a declaration accompanying the motion, former federal prosecutor Peter Zeidenberg noted how "Michel’s prior publicist also informed members of the current defense team that Kenner proudly stated at the end of the trial words to the effect of ‘AI wrote our closing.’" Zeidenberg cited a press release published by a firm called Eyelevel in May that claimed its AI litigation assistance technology "made history" in "becoming the first use of generative AI in a federal trial."

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Pras Michel of the Fugees performs on stage
Lauryn Hill and Pras Michel of The Fugees perform during the 2023 The Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 3, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"The case involved Pras Michel, a former member of the hip-hop band The Fugees, who was on trial for international fraud charges," the press release said, omitting the fact Michel had been convicted on all ten felony charges after three days of jury deliberation.

The three-week trial involved testimony from high-profile witnesses including Leonardo DiCaprio and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO TESTIFIES IN FEDERAL CASE AGAINST RAPPER ACCUSED OF FUNNELING MILLIONS

The firm's press release quoted Kenner as having described the AI technology as "an absolute game changer for complex litigation."

Pras Michel fixes suit outside courthouse with attorney by his side
Pras Michel, a member of the 1990's hip-hop group the Fugees and his lawyer David Kenner arrive at U.S. District Court on April 3, 2023 in Washington, DC.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Michel conspired with wealthy Malaysian businessman Jho Low and several others to engage in undisclosed lobbying campaigns at the direction of Low and the Vice Minister of Public Security for the People’s Republic of China, the Justice Department said. A federal grand jury found Michel guilty of using his celebrity status and access to influence U.S. government officials on behalf of undisclosed foreign interests.

The entertainer was convicted of orchestrating an unregistered, back-channel campaign beginning in or about 2017 to influence the Obama administration and the Department of Justice to drop an embezzlement investigation of Low in connection with the international strategic and development company known as 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), and to send a Chinese national back to China, as well as conspiring to make and conceal foreign and conduit campaign contributions during the 2012 U.S. presidential election.


Original article source: Rapper convicted of pumping millions to Obama campaign seeks new trial, says ex-attorney used AI for argument

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Copilot: Here's everything you need to know about the company's AI assistant

    Microsoft’s Copilot AI has officially launched for Windows 11 devices. Here’s everything you need to know about enabling and disabling the feature suite.

  • Nirvana nabs $57M to make AI inroads into commercial trucking insurance

    Nirvana Insurance -- an insurance startup taking a new approach to insurance products for commercial fleets using artificial intelligence, telematics, internet-of-things technology and 15 billion miles of trucking data to calculate risk models -- is taking on something else: new funding. The startup has raised an all-equity Series B of $57 million, money that it will be using to continue expanding its big data platform, for hiring,  and to continue growing its business, which is initially targeting the trucking industry. Lightspeed Venture Partners is leading the round, with General Catalyst and Valor Equity Partners also participating.

  • Reality Defender raises $15M to detect text, video and image deepfakes

    Reality Defender, one of several startups developing tools to attempt to detect deepfakes and other AI-generated content, today announced that it raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by DCVC with participation from Comcast Ventures, Ex/ante, Parameter Ventures and Nat Friedman’s AI Grant. The proceeds will be put toward doubling Reality Defender's 23-person team into the next year and improving its AI content detection models, according to co-founder and CEO Ben Colman. "New methods of deepfaking and content generation will consistently appear, taking the world by surprise both through spectacle and the amount of damage they can cause," Colman told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • AI-generating music app Riffusion turns viral success into $4M in funding

    Nearly a year ago, developers Seth Forsgren and Hayk Martiros released a hobby project called Riffusion that could generate music using not audio but images of audio. While their approach had its limitations, Riffusion netted Forsgren and Martiros a lot of attention -- not exactly surprising given the curiosity (and controversy) surrounding AI-generated music tech. Millions of people tried Riffusion, according to Forsgren, and the platform was cited in research papers published out of Big Tech companies including Meta, Google and TikTok parent ByteDance.

  • The best smartphones for 2023

    Here's a list of the best smartphones you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Procurify lands fresh cash to invest in AI-powered tools for procurement

    Roughly eight years ago, a little-known startup called Procurify raised $4 million for its platform that hosts tools to take some of the pain out of enterprise procurement. Procurify, which is based in Vancouver, Canada (hence the investment from the EDA), was co-founded by Aman Mann (the CEO), Eugene Dong (the CTO) and Kenneth Loi (the former CCO). "We recognized a gap in the procurement market for affordable, easy-to-use procurement software," Mann told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • The Morning After: Get ready for the Myspace documentary

    The biggest news stories this morning: The Nintendo 64 gets the retro console remake from Analogue, Get ready for the Myspace documentary, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses review.

  • Hoxton Ventures shoots for the big time, luring Bryan Gartner from Khosla Ventures

    Everyone more or less agrees that 2023 is going to be effectively written off in VC-land, as the feeding frenzy of the last few years leaves everyone exhausted, valuations flattened or crashed, and exit market remain more or less closed. To that end, Hoxton Ventures has now managed to lure former Bryan Gartner, Partner at Khosla Ventures, to join as Partner. Gartner formerly worked on venture growth-stage investments at the VC, but he’ll be refreshing his memory of early-stage investing now he’s at Hoxton.

  • India's Agnikul gets $26.7M to prepare for commercial space launches

    Agnikul, an Indian space tech startup developing small-lift launch vehicles, has raised $26.7 million in fresh investment as it looks to begin commercial launches using its customizable satellite rocket. Companies — from big tech giants to startups — are looking to launch their small satellites (up to 500 kg in weight) to space to improve their existing technologies and bring new experiences, such as precise location tracking and internet connectivity for remote areas. Small satellites have typically been launched as secondary payloads on larger launch vehicles.

  • Report: Magic assistant Nate Tibbetts closing deal to become head coach of Phoenix Mercury

    Tibbetts has 13 seasons of experience as an NBA assistant.

  • Professional film and television makeup artist explains how to stop makeup flaking from dry skin: ‘use a satin, skin-like finish’

    Saj Mack, a professional film and television makeup artist, shares her step-by-step routine for concealing dry and flaky skin. The post Professional film and television makeup artist explains how to stop makeup flaking from dry skin: ‘use a satin, skin-like finish’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Mac users are embracing AI apps, study finds, with 42% using AI apps daily

    AI adoption among Mac app users is booming, according to a new report from app subscription service Setapp that found that 42% of Mac users today report using AI-based apps on a daily basis, and 63% claim to believe that AI apps are more beneficial than those without AI. The survey is part of an annual report on the state of Mac apps put out by the company, whose business involves a subscription service that provides access to more than 230 Mac apps. This year, its survey included responses from 1,241 Mac users, mostly in the U.S., so it does not necessarily provide insights into the adoption of AI-based apps on a more global basis.

  • 4 giant emotional support water bottles that are a hydrating hug in a jug

    These are for all of the thirsty girlies out there.

  • 2023-24 Fantasy Basketball: 2 guard sleepers to target in drafts this NBA season

    Dan Titus breaks down two Central Division guards who offer upside value in fantasy basketball drafts.

  • Jim Jordan's never-before-tried strategy to become House speaker

    Jordan is doing something never before attempted: using conservative media to pressure other conservatives into supporting his leadership bid.

  • LinkedIn confirms it will cut a further 668 jobs, bringing the total to nearly 1,400 this year

    Earlier this month, LinkedIn announced that it would roll out a raft of new AI-powered tools across the business. Today, it's making a different kind of announcement focused on the future: The company is laying off 668 employees. The cuts, announced this morning, come five months after LinkedIn announced 716 job cuts, at the same time that it would be phasing out its app in China.

  • Cropped cardigans are going to be everywhere this fall and winter — shop the 7 best picks

    Starting at $27.

  • TikToker hosts 31 days of 'haunted hydrology' with super-popular 'spooky lakes' series: 'We all have a fear of the unknown'

    Welcome to "haunted hydrology" 101. Geo Rutherford's super-popular TikTok series occurs every October and has viewers hooked.

  • Solid co-founders call FTV Capital’s fraud claims ‘completely baseless and incorrect’

    Arjun Thyagarajan and Raghav Lal, the co-founders of fintech startup Solid, are pushing back on Series B investor FTV Capital, which filed a lawsuit against the company to get its $61 million investment back. At the time private equity firm FTV invested in 2022, Solid was also offering cryptocurrency products. FTV Capital’s suit, filed in the Delaware Court of Chancery and made public on October 2, claims, among other things, that Thyagarajan and Lal “lied to FTV concerning the company’s revenues, customer churn, and business generally and further deceived FTV.”

  • Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown arrested for alleged unpaid child support

    On Sunday, Brown was arrested for allegedly not paying $31,000 in child support.