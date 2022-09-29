Rapper Coolio Dead at 59

Good Morning America

As much of Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall, the hospitality world is bracing for impact. Famed theme parks and hotels across the state in the path of the Category 4 storm are working fast to minimize potential damage. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer warned that the storm is predicted to hit the city with an expected 10-20 inches of rainfall and wind gusts up to 60-75 mph. Dyer told ABC News the biggest concerns locally are flooding and wind damage, and the city is preparing for downed trees and power lines.