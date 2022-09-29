Rapper Coolio Dead at 59
Coolio has passed away. The rapper’s manager Jarez Posey confirms to NBC News that he passed away on Wednesday in Los Angeles saying, “As far as what I know now is that he was at a friend’s house and was in his bathroom and had a heart attack.” Coolio’s cause of death has not been confirmed by officials.
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Grammy-winning rapper Coolio died on Wednesday after being found unresponsive at a friend's Los Angeles home, the New York Times reported. Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was best known for his 1995 single "Gangsta's Paradise," from an album of the same name. That song, a massive hit featured in the film Dangerous Minds, won a Grammy Award for best rap solo performance the following year.
Coolio achieved mainstream success with albums such as "Takes a Thief," "Gangsta's Paradise," and "My Soul."
Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida Wednesday (Sept. 28)
