Rapper couldn’t have guns, but he had one in Instagram photos and in car, feds say

A rapper who isn’t allowed to have any guns was caught with one when he and a few others were pulled over, according to federal authorities. Then officials said they learned the Missouri man was posing with the gun in photos shared on social media.

Arthur Pressley — aka 30 Deep Grimeyy and Grimeyy — pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Pressley was a backseat passenger in a black Pontiac G8 on Jan. 5, 2021, when the car was pulled over by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, his signed plea agreement says. One of the car’s taillights was out, and it had a license plate registered to a Jeep.

A Beretta 92FS 9mm pistol was sitting between Pressley and the other backseat passenger, authorities said. It had a “unique plastic magazine sleeve with cutouts.”

An investigation revealed Pressley had posed with the same gun in photos shared to two different Instagram accounts, according to the plea agreement. Investigators also accessed the St. Louis rapper’s social media account and found a message where Pressley discussed his two firearms. He included a photo of the Beretta, authorities said.

Pressley’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Oct. 26.

Authorities said they also found multiple photos on Pressley’s phone of him holding the gun, including when the gun was purchased on Oct. 4, 2020.

As a convicted felon, Pressley is not allowed to possess any guns.

Pressley is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 1. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

