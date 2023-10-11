Rapper in court charged with murdering man

A rapper has appeared in court accused of murdering a man who died more than a year after he was stabbed.

Joshua Erorh, 21, is charged with murdering Ahmed Torfi by stabbing him twice in the chest on a street in Lewisham, south London, on 14 March 2020.

Mr Torfi, also aged 21, was left seriously ill in hospital and died on 12 June 2021.

The Old Bailey was told the cause of his death related significantly to the attack.

Mr Erorh was subsequently charged with murder and appeared at the court on Wednesday by video link.

During the hearing, Judge Sarah Munro KC set a plea hearing for 4 December.

The defendant, who spoke only to confirm his identity, was remanded into custody.

