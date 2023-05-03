Rapper Da Brat says she and her wife chose a white sperm donor because the only Black donor presented to them 'looked like Jiminy Cricket'

Jesseca Dupart and Da Brat. Getty/Prince Williams

Da Brat and her wife spoke about why they chose a white sperm donor to conceive their first child.

"We didn't have a lot to choose from," Brat told The Root.

Brat said that the only Black donor presented to them "looked like Jiminy Cricket."

Rapper Da Brat and her wife Jesseca Dupart have shared why they chose a white sperm donor to conceive their first child.

"We didn't have a lot to choose from, he definitely wasn't Black," Brat told The Root in an interview published last week.

The couple, who married in February 2022, said that they started with a few thousand candidates, but once they ruled some out based on Dupart's genetic screening, they were left with 300 potential donors, and only one was Black.

Brat said that the man "looked like Jiminy Cricket," adding: "I was like, "I'm sorry but that wasn't gonna be my choice."

The Chicago rapper added that despite the lack of suitable donors, she thinks she and Dupart made the right choice.

"I think we did a great job with picking," she said. "He's handsome, he's tall and I think he's going to look beautiful with my wife's egg."

On Tuesday, Dupart took to Instagram to hit back at criticism that she and Brat didn't want a Black child.

"Black men make up less than 5% of the donation pool," she wrote in the comments section of a post from Baller Alert sharing the news of the couple's choice of donor.

"We actually waited a few weeks to see if the pool increased," she added. "But unfortunately with the time frame we had to choose within 6-8 weeks and there was no more new black donors that fit within the perfect fit with my genetic testing."

Brat, 49, and Dupart, 41, first announced that they were expecting in February.

In an interview with People, they detailed the difficulties of their fertility journey, revealing that a few days after their first embryo transfer, the pregnancy miscarried.

"We were so happy, happy, happy and then it was like depression," Brat said. "I had never been so excited about something I didn't even know I wanted and then I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me."

Thankfully for the couple, the second round of retrieval was a success, which Brat described as a "blessing."

"I never thought I was going to have kids," she said. "I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me. I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me."

