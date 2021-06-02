Rapper on DaBaby's roster charged in Miami Beach shooting

A rapper on the roster of hip hop star DaBaby was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting outside a posh Miami Beach, Fla., restaurant that injured two people.

The rapper Wisdom has been charged with attempted first-degree murder for the Monday night attack, according to reporter Andy Slater.

Fox News has reached out to the Miami Beach Police Department.

On Tuesday, authorities said they had two people in custody related to the attack near the Prime 112 steakhouse on the busy Ocean Drive thoroughfare. Rapper DaBaby, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was questioned and released.

Kirk told investigators he fired at least one shot outside the restaurant in self-defense, Slater tweeted.

The shooting marked an end to a bloody Memorial Day weekend in the Miami area in which numerous people were shot in separate attacks. In the Miami suburb of Hialeah, two people were killed and 21 others were injured when a trio of gunmen opened fire outside a banquet hall.

No arrests have been made in connection with that case.