Rapper DaBaby has been detained for questioning in Miami. Police want answers on a robbery

Miami police detained rapper DaBaby on Thursday for questioning.

Jonathan Kirk, also known as DaBaby, was seen in a video posted on Instagram being put into a Miami police car in handcuffs. Miami police said Kirk was detained for questioning about an earlier robbery.

Kirk, 28, has not been arrested or charged with any crimes, police said. His involvement in a crime could not be confirmed.

This isn’t Kirk’s first run-in with police. He was arrested Dec. 23 in Charlotte, N.C., for marijuana possession, reported XXL Magazine. He spent his early years in Charlotte.

Kirk tweeted later that day saying, “Someone died last night while the police department wasting resources and officers to harass me in attempt to male a bad example out of me. When in reality i’m the most positive example the city of Charlotte got.”

