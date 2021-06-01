Rapper DaBaby released, two in custody following shooting in upscale Miami area

Rapper DaBaby has been interviewed and released following a shooting in Miami during the late hours of Monday night that left two people injured, according to authorities.

Per TMZ, police in Miami spoke with DaBaby, 29 – real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk – as part of their investigation into the incident which happened just before midnight local time in a high-traffic area on the 100 block of Ocean Drive near the famed Prime 112 Steakhouse.

In a statement to the outlet, the rapper's attorney, Drew Findling, said: "Mr. Kirk has been released by the police. No criminal charges have been filed against him."

Miami Beach police maintain that a number of people were initially detained for questioning, including Kirk and detectives have "two subjects in custody who are responsible for Monday evening’s shooting near 1 Street and Ocean Drive.".

According to authorities, Miami Beach Fire Rescue transported two individuals to a local area hospital with one patient suffering a "shoulder wound" and "the other a leg wound."

Miami Beach Police said Monday in a tweet thread that "arrest details and subject information will be shared once reports are completed."

"We are incredibly proud of our officers, detectives, and crime scene investigators for their efforts in this complex investigation," the tweet added.

In January, the six-time Grammy nominee was arrested in the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles on two weapons charges. He was released on a $35,000 bond.

"Beverly Hills Police Officers responded to the 300 block of Rodeo Drive after store security called 911 of [sic] a group of male subjects walking southbound on Rodeo Drive," acting Captain Max Subin of the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to Fox News at the time.

"They reported that one of the subjects had a weapon in his waistband while in the store," the police spokesman shared in a written statement.

After an investigation, the Charlotte, N.C. emcee was arrested on the charges of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

A rep for Kirk did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.