Rapper Drakeo's family filing wrongful death lawsuit against Los Angeles festival's promoters

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Drakeo the Ruler
    American rapper from Los Angeles (1993-2021)


The family of rapper Drakeo the Ruler will file a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against promoters of the "Once Upon A Time in LA" festival, The Associated Press reported.

In a news conference Thursday, the rapper's family, along with their attorneys, said a lack of security allowed dozens of men to ambush him backstage at the event.

"How did these people get through? How did these people get access, backstage, to an artist?" Tianna Purdue, the mother of the rapper's 5-year-old son, said at the news conference. "Where was anyone? Where was anyone there to help him?"

Drakeo the Ruler, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed to death last month while he waiting to perform his set at the music festival in Los Angeles's Exposition Park.

The family played a video at the news conference of the moments leading up to the stabbing, according to the AP. The video showed men in red pouring into the fenced-off backstage area and attacking Caldwell and his small entourage.

The attorneys called the killing a "targeted assassination," per the wire service.

"Mr. Caldwell was lynched by 40 to 60 people," attorney James Bryant said at the news conference, according to the AP. "This would never have happened if those promoters had the proper security protocol. The world lost an amazing artist, a beautiful human being, a father."

The attorneys said they will file a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the festival's promoters, which include Live Nation and Bobby Dee Presents, on Monday, the AP reported.

Live Nation faced backlash following the Houston, Texas, Astroworld music festival in November, for which it was also a promoter. Ten concertgoers were killed and hundreds of others others were injured in a crowd surge during a performance by rapper Travis Scott at that festival.

Authorities said they are investigating Caldwell's killing, but no arrests have been made and no suspects have been publicly identified since his stabbing, the AP noted.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Investigation into death of Georgia teen found in gym mat closed, no charges filed

    An investigation into the death of a Georgia teen who was found in a rolled-up gym mat has been closed with no charges filed, the local sheriff announced. Kendrick Johnson, 17, was found dead at his school in 2013 in a rolled-up gym mat, prompting an investigation by local authorities and the Justice Department.The case was originally closed, with the death ruled an accident, but was reopened in March 2021.The family had hired a pathologist who...

  • Woman admits taking dead baby to hospital pretending she was alive and using makeup to hide injuries

    Mother will get a greatly reduced sentence under a plea deal

  • Swing-state voters concerned about Build Back Better's impact on inflation: poll

    A new poll of voters in six potential swing states and states with senators up for reelection in November found significant concern about the issue of inflation, with a majority of voters worried about how President Biden's signature spending proposal might worsen rising process.The survey, which was commissioned by the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors, a business group that is lobbying lawmakers to abandon the bill, and which was...

  • At a West Bank outpost, Israeli settlers flaunt their power

    The Jewish settlement of Homesh, built on privately owned Palestinian land deep inside the occupied West Bank, was dismantled in 2005 and cannot be rebuilt. At least, that's what Israeli law says. The settlers' ability to maintain a presence at Homesh, guarded by a detachment of Israeli soldiers, is a vivid display of the power of the settler movement nearly 55 years after Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war.

  • Tyson Fury will fight Dillian Whyte, not Oleksandr Usyk: reports

    Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will fight Dillian Whyte, not fellow titleholder Oleksandr Usyk, according to reports.

  • Michigan Morons Are Furious About Gender-Neutral Litter Boxes

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyIs President Joe Biden really just another Donald Trump in disguise?That’s not some QAnon theory about body-swapping, but a new favorite talking point of the pundit class. This week on Fever Dreams, hosts Asawin Suebsaeng and Kelly Weill delve into a swamp of columns accusing Biden of being Trump’s equal in delegitimizing elections, after Biden gave a speech about voting rights.“I get the sense that there are way too many overfed, overpaid, and overcodd

  • Meghan McCain rips 'selfish' Sarah Palin for dining out despite COVID-19 diagnosis

    Meghan McCain is ripping Sarah Palin as "stupid" and "feckless," after her father's former running mate was spotted dining at a New York City restaurant just days after testing positive for COVID-19."Is she crazy? Day two? I haven't seen her or talked to her for many years, aside from some short emails when my father passed [in 2018], so I can't imagine what she is thinking but this is highly irresponsible," McCain, a columnist for DailyMail.com...

  • Killing of LAPD officer brings scrutiny on one of L.A.'s oldest and largest gangs

    The charge against the four accused of killing Officer Fernando Arroyos casts a spotlight on Florencia-13.

  • Man Killed in Hail of Police Bullets Fired by NINE Cops on Nashville Interstate

    Twitter/WSM4Nine police officers in Tennessee opened fire on a 37-year-old man on Thursday afternoon after a confrontation on an interstate highway in Nashville. The man, who police said had been sitting on a guardrail on the busy roadway, died.The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the victim late Thursday as Landon Eastep. Samantha McGill-Barge, Eastep’s sister-in-law, told The Daily Beast she was baffled that he was on the highway Thursday.“I wasn’t aware there was anything wrong,”

  • She Bugged Her Cheating Cop Husband—and Got Charged

    Chesapeake PoliceA Virginia cop and his wife are both facing criminal charges after she secretly recorded him to prove he was having an affair—and accidentally captured what might be key information in a felony trial.Sharon Maddox, 41, admitted in a bond hearing Wednesday to bugging her husband, Chesapeake Police officer Sean Maddox, after she became concerned he was cheating on her last April. She told local news outlet 10 On Your Side that she surreptitiously placed a recording device in his s

  • Children watched as Coast dad beat mom with ‘blue stick,’ cops say. It was a concrete pipe.

    A Long Beach man kept an oxygen tank on hand to revive his common-law wife when she would pass out after beatings, an investigator said. It didn’t work on January 9. Here’s more exclusive, new details from the courtroom.

  • US Navy officer 'bribed by cash and prostitutes'

    Dozens of officials were part of what has been called the worst corruption case in US navy history.

  • Missing North Carolina mother and daughter found safe after five years

    More than five years after a North Carolina mother and her then-1-year-old daughter vanished, they were found safe just 20 miles away from home. Amber Renaye Weber, then 21, and daughter Miracle Smith were found at a home in Bunnlevel, N.C., Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals announced. Weber and Smith were last seen on Dec. 4, 2016, in Fayetteville and reported missing several weeks later on Jan. 31. ...

  • Woman bumps into man at market, then he follows her home and shoots her, PA cops say

    The man followed the woman to her home, and her brother was also a victim in the gunfire, cops say.

  • Witness Can Confirm Matt Gaetz Was Told He Had Sex With a Minor

    On Sept. 4, 2017, according to his confession letter, Joel Greenberg called his friend Rep. Matt Gaetz with some bad news. A teenager both men had paid to have sex with was underage, Greenberg claimed. Now, two sources tell The Daily Beast, a cooperating witness can confirm details of that call for one damning reason: He was in Greenberg’s office when the call took place.

  • ‘Bunch of Idiots’: Grown Man Accused of Spitting on and Shoving Kids for Wearing Masks

    A middle-age Southern California man is accused of lying in wait outside local schools for children wearing masks—and then following them around so he can cough at them, spit on them, and taunt them for being “stupid” enough to don the face coverings.The man, captured on video wearing a “Your mask makes you look stupid” T-shirt, has allegedly been continuing his anti-mask harassment campaign for a month in suburban La Crescenta, with a string of alleged incidents under his bel

  • She was a problem cop for years. Now she's a convicted fentanyl-laced heroin dealer

    A Highand Park detective with a storied past is now facing decades in prison for dealing fentanyl-laced heroin.

  • DeLand man who smashed teens’ car window with pipe to face hate crime charges, deputies say

    A 58-year-old white man is facing hate crime charges for an unprovoked, racially prejudiced attack on three high schoolers at a Volusia County gas station over the weekend, the Sheriff’s Office said. Richard Burnham, 58, directed racial slurs at three Black teenagers and beat the side of their car with a metal pipe outside a Circle K on State Road 415 in Osteen around 3 p.m. Saturday, ...

  • Coast man told kids to clean mom’s wounds after brutal beating, records say. She died.

    Exclusive: The suspect, who was arrested days earlier on an unrelated aggravated assault charge in Hancock County, dropped the domestic violence victim off at a Coast hospital under guise of finding her help, records say. Here’s more.

  • Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley planning insanity defense

    Defense lawyers for the suspect in the Oxford School shootings say in court filings the teen plans to plead insanity.