Rapper FBG Cash Shot And Killed In Chicago

Rapper FBG Cash was shot and killed Friday morning on the South Side of Chicago when a gunman got out of his vehicle and fired at the artist’s car. According to ABC 7 Chicago, Cook County officials identified the 31-year-old victim as Tristian Hamilton, also known as FBG Cash.

Police said the artist sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital where he died. A 29-year-old woman who was a passenger in the artist’s car was also shot, but she survived.

Police said the suspect, who was driving a black four-door sedan, got back in his car and fled the scene. Investigators haven’t yet taken anybody into custody.

FBG Cash was a member of a group of rappers known as the “Fly Boy Gang.” The group lost another member two years ago when four masked shooters killed FBG Duck, also known as Carlton Weekly.

FBG Cash recently spoke up in a YouTube video and defended himself after some people accused him of being involved in FBG Duck’s death. The rapper described the accusations as “crazy internet rumors.”

FBG Cash, who served prison time on gun charges several years ago, was arrested again in 2021 after police said they found a gun when they stopped him for driving erratically. The 31-year-old had his case dismissed after he was charged with being an armed habitual criminal, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and felony possession of a weapon.

According to Complex, the musician was scheduled to premiere his new video for “Crazy Lane” on Friday.