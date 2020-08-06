Rapper FBG Duck killed in triple shooting in Chicago

A Chicago rapper was killed in a triple shooting in Chicago on Tuesday, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed.

The 26-year-old, Carlton Weekly, performed as FBG Duck and rapped about gun violence.

real_fbgduck063 / Instagram

Medical examiner's spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny said in a statement that he was pronounced dead about 5 p.m. at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Three people were shot about 3:30 p.m. when multiple got out of two vehicles that had pulled up to the trio and opened fire in the upscale community of Gold Coast, Chicago police said in a statement.

The Chicago Police Department said a "26-year-old victim," later identified as FBG Duck, was fatally shot in the chest, groin and neck.

A 28-year-old woman was shot in her left hand, and a 36-year-old man sustained injuries to his back, side and "flank," police said. The woman was said to be "stable," while the man was in serious condition, the department said.

The suspects fled but a weapon was recovered, police said. The case was under investigation.

FBG Duck has released music on Sony imprint Columbia, which did not respond to requests for comment. In an interview with popular YouTube personality Vladislav Lyubovny in 2018, he said he had a recording deal with Sony was worth more than $1.7 million.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.