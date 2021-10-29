Rapper Fetty Wap arrested at Citi Field on drug charges

The rapper Fetty Wap was busted on federal drug charges at Citi Field in Queens on Thursday, federal prosecutors said.

The “Trap Queen” singer was part of a group of six men who were indicted in a drug distribution scheme, according to a law enforcement source. The indictment has not yet been unsealed.

The crew was dealing numerous drugs and the crimes were being committed while the rapper, born William Junior Maxwell II, 30, was famous, according to the source.

Citi Field was hosting the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival on Thursday.

Maxwell, who hails from Patterson, N.J., was set to be arraigned in federal court in Central Islip, Long Island, on Friday morning.