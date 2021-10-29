Rapper Fetty Wap arrested in federal drug investigation

The FBI arrested rapper Fetty Wap in New York on Thursday in a federal drug investigation, a U.S. law enforcement source told CBS News. The rapper, whose legal name is William Junior Maxwell II, is expected to appear in court Friday morning.

Maxwell was arrested at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets. He was scheduled to perform at the stadium for the Rolling Loud music festival, CBS New York reports.

Fetty Wap attends the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on August 26, 2019, in Newark, New Jersey. / Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV

This is a developing story and will be updated.

