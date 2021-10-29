Rapper Fetty Wap busted in multimillion-dollar drug ring peddling heroin, fentanyl, cocaine in NY, NJ

NEW YORK — Platinum-selling rapper Fetty Wap was busted for his role in a multimillion-dollar drug ring that imported more than 100 kilos of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine from the West Coast for sale in Long Island and New Jersey, federal prosecutors charged Friday.

The “Trap Queen” singer was one of six men, including a Garden State corrections officer, charged in the lucrative drug distribution scheme, authorities said. The hip-hop star from Paterson, New Jersey, was arrested Thursday at Citi Field, home to a three-day music festival, and was expected to make his initial court appearance Friday afternoon on Long Island.

Authorities said his five co-defendants were already in custody as they detailed how the rapper’s gun-toting partners in crime brought the narcotics from the West Coast to Suffolk County. Investigators recovered $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilos of cocaine, 2 kilos of heroin, five weapons and ammunition in taking down the illicit operation.

“The fact that we arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become,” said Michael Driscoll, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York office. “The pipeline of drugs in this investigation ran thousands of miles from the West Coast to the communities here in our areas.”

The defendants conspired in the drug scheme between June 2019 and June 2020, long after the 30-year-old rapper born William Junior Maxwell II scored his breakthrough Billboard Top 10 single in 2015.

All six were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, and all but Fetty Wap were additionally accused of use of firearms in connection with the drug ring. New Jersey corrections officer Anthony Cyntje was identified as one of the rapper’s co-defendants.

Maxwell, who not listed on the bill for the Citi Field musical fest, will be arraigned in federal court in Central Islip.

“Trap Queen” landed in the Top 20 of Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in just its third week of release before a remix crossed over into Top Ten of the Billboard Hot 100 — as did his follow-up single, “My Way.”

Story continues

In January 2016, he was arrested by police in suburban Cedar Grove, New Jersey, for driving with a suspended license, tinted windows and failure to replace a lost license plate. He showed up for a municipal court hearing carrying $175,000 in cash, with thick wads of bills falling from his pockets, before paying a $360 fine.

His latest release was last year’s seven-song mixtape “Trap & B,” released just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The last day of the Rolling Loud Festival, featuring rappers 50 Cent, J. Cole and many others, is Saturday.

———