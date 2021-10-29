Rapper Fetty Wap busted in multimillion-dollar drug ring peddling heroin, fentanyl, cocaine in NY, NJ

NEW YORK — Platinum-selling hip-hop star Fetty Wap’s latest rap could land him behind bars for life.

The hit-making New Jersey musician was busted for his role in a multimillion-dollar drug ring that allegedly imported more than 100 kilos of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine from the West Coast for sale in Long Island and New Jersey, federal prosecutors charged Friday.

The “Trap Queen” artist was one of six men, including a Garden State corrections officer, charged in the lucrative drug distribution scheme, authorities said. The rapper from Paterson, New Jersey, was arrested Thursday at Citi Field on day one of a three-day music festival, and was expected to make his initial court appearance Friday afternoon on Long Island.

Fetty Wap, born William Junior Maxwell II, was identified by authorities as “a kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization.”

“The fact that we arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become,” said Michael Driscoll, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York office. “The pipeline of drugs in this investigation ran thousands of miles from the West Coast to the communities here in our areas.”

Investigators recovered $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilos of cocaine, 2 kilos of heroin, five weapons and ammunition in taking down the illicit operation.

Authorities said his five co-defendants were already in custody as they detailed how the rapper’s gun-toting partners in crime allegedly brought the narcotics from the West Coast to Suffolk County, using drivers in cars with hidden compartments or the U.S. Postal Service for delivery.

The defendants allegedly conspired in the drug scheme between June 2019 and June 2020, long after the 30-year-old rapper scored his breakthrough Billboard Top 10 single in 2015.

All six were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, and all but Fetty Wap were additionally accused of use of firearms in connection with the drug ring. New Jersey corrections officer Anthony Cyntje, 23, of Passaic, New Jersey, was identified as one of the rapper’s co-defendants.

Story continues

According to authorities, Cyntje transported kilos of cocaine from Long Island to New Jersey.

The five other suspects were all arrested earlier in the month and held without bail at their arraignments. If convicted, all the defendants could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Maxwell, who not listed on the bill for the Citi Field musical fest, will be arraigned in federal court in Central Islip.

“Trap Queen” landed in the Top 20 of Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in just its third week of release before a remix crossed over into Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 — as did his follow-up single, “My Way.” “Trap Queen” includes lyrics that appear to refer to drug dealing, like: “We just set a goal, talking matching lambos/ At 56 a gram, 5 a hundred grams, though.”

In January 2016, Maxwell was arrested by police in suburban Cedar Grove, New Jersey, for driving with a suspended license, tinted windows and failure to replace a lost license plate. He showed up for a municipal court hearing carrying $175,000 in cash, with thick wads of bills falling from his pockets, before paying a $360 fine.

His latest release was last year’s seven-song mixtape “Trap & B,” released just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The last day of the Rolling Loud Festival, featuring rappers 50 Cent, J. Cole and many others, is Saturday.

———