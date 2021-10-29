Rapper Fetty Wap busted in multimillion-dollar drug ring allegedly peddling heroin, fentanyl, cocaine in NY, NJ

NEW YORK — Platinum-selling hip-hop star Fetty Wap’s latest rap could land him behind bars for life.

The hit-making musician was busted for his alleged role in a multimillion-dollar drug ring that imported more than 100 kilos of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine from the West Coast for sale across Long Island and his native New Jersey, federal prosecutors charged Friday.

The “Trap Queen” artist was one of six men, including a Garden State corrections officer, charged in the lucrative drug distribution scheme, authorities said. The rapper from Paterson, New Jersey, was arrested Thursday at Citi Field on day one of a three-day music festival, and was held without bail Friday at a Long Island federal court hearing.

Fetty Wap, born William Junior Maxwell II, was identified by authorities as “a kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization.” Defense attorney Elizabeth Macedonio entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

“The fact that we arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become,” said Michael Driscoll, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York office. “The pipeline of drugs in this investigation ran thousands of miles from the West Coast to the communities here in our areas.”

Investigators recovered $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilos of cocaine, 2 kilos of heroin, five weapons and ammunition in taking down the illicit operation.

The rap star, during an arraignment done by videoconference, politely answered “yes” to a series of questions from U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke before his attorney said the defendant would not make a bail application at this time.

Prosecutors, without going in detail, raised the possibility of plea negotiations in the case.

Authorities said his five co-defendants were already in custody and behind bars as they detailed how the rapper’s gun-toting partners in crime allegedly brought the narcotics from the West Coast to Suffolk County, using drivers in cars with hidden compartments or the U.S. Postal Service for delivery.

The defendants allegedly conspired in the drug scheme between June 2019 and June 2020, long after the 30-year-old rapper scored his breakthrough Billboard Top 10 single in 2015.

All six were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, and all but Fetty Wap were additionally accused of use of firearms in connection with the drug ring. New Jersey corrections officer Anthony Cyntje, 23, of Passaic, New Jersey, was identified as one of the rapper’s co-defendants.

According to authorities, Cyntje transported kilos of cocaine from Long Island to New Jersey.

If convicted, each defendant faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum term of life imprisonment.

“Trap Queen” landed in the Top 20 of Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in just its third week of release before a remix crossed over into Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 — as did his follow-up single, “My Way.”

“Trap Queen” includes lyrics that reference drug dealing, including the lines “We just set a goal, talking matching lambos/ At 56 a gram, 5 a hundred grams, though.”

In January 2016, Fetty Wap was arrested by police in suburban Cedar Grove, New Jersey, for driving with a suspended license, tinted windows and failure to replace a lost license plate. He showed up for a municipal court hearing carrying $175,000 in cash, with thick wads of bills falling from his pockets, before paying a $360 fine.

His latest release was last year’s seven-song mixtape “Trap & B,” released just in time for Valentine’s Day 2020.

The last day of the Rolling Loud Festival, featuring rappers 50 Cent, J. Cole and many others, is Saturday.

