Rapper Fetty Wap released on $500,000 bond in drug case

The rapper Fetty Wap was released on $500,000 bond Friday, a week after he was arrested in connection with an alleged drug distribution conspiracy in New York, court records show.

The musician, whose legal name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was arrested by the FBI on Oct. 28, and has pleaded not guilty.

He is one of six people indicted in the federal case, which alleges a scheme to distribute more than 100 kilograms — or more than 220 pounds — of drugs to dealers who then sold them in New Jersey and Long Island.

Fetty Wap, 30, was called a "kilogram-level redistributor" by federal prosecutors.

Others allegedly were involved in buying and moving the drugs from the West to the East Coast for processing and resale, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement last week.

The drugs included cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine, according to authorities. The FBI's assistant director-in-charge called the overall scheme a "pipeline of drugs" that spanned thousands of miles. The district attorney in Suffolk County, New York, characterized it as "wholesale drug dealers."

The rapper's attorney in the criminal case, Elizabeth Macedonio, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday evening. Navarro Gray, another attorney for Fetty Wap, said after the arrest that "we pray that this is all a big misunderstanding."

Court documents state that a judge approved bond application and he was released on $500,000 bond. He is allowed to travel for professional tours, with approval. He is also subject to GPS monitoring under the conditions of his release, and was ordered to have no contact with any co-defendants.

All six people indicted, including Fetty Wap, are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances. Five of them, but not the rapper, are also charged with using firearms in connection with drug trafficking.

Fetty Wap is best known for his 2014 sleeper hit, "Trap Queen," which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2015. He was nominated for two Grammys for that song, one for best rap performance and the other for best rap song.