Rapper Fetty Wap released from jail on $500,000 bond in drug case

Rapper Fetty Wap was ordered released from jail Friday on $500,000 bond in his drug dealing case.

The “Trap Queen” singer, born Willie Maxwell II, put up his Georgia home as part of his bail package. He must wear an ankle monitor.

The Long Island federal judge also noted that the rapper can travel for music tours as long as he gets permission from federal prosecutors.

The platinum-selling star was busted last week for his role in a multimillion-dollar drug ring that brought more than 100 kilos of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine from the West Coast for sale in New Jersey and Long Island, federal prosecutors charge.

Fetty Wap, 30, was arrested at Citi Field, where he was scheduled to play a show at the Rolling Loud music festival.

He was charged with five other men, including a New Jersey correction officer.

Despite his rap stardom, Fetty Wap was no small player in the alleged drug dealing operation, with the feds labeling him “a kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization.”

Federal agents recovered $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilos of cocaine, 2 kilos of heroin, five weapons and ammunition when they busted the drug ring.

The enterprise was slinging the narcotics between June 2019 and June 2020, when Fetty Wap was already a bonafide rap star, prosecutors claim.

“Trap Queen” was in the Top 20 of Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in its third week of release before a remix crossed over into the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

“The fact that we arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become,” said Michael Driscoll, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York office. “The pipeline of drugs in this investigation ran thousands of miles from the West Coast to the communities here in our areas.”