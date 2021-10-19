Rapper Flavor Flav arrested for domestic battery

Rapper Flavor Flav has been arrested and charged with domestic violence.

William Jonathan Drayton Jr., better known by his stage name, Flavor Flav, was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident earlier this month while in Las Vegas. Police in Henderson, Nevada, took Drayton into custody following a domestic disturbance call and booked him on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery on Oct. 5, TMZ reported Tuesday. The rapper later posted bond.

"[Drayton] did poke his finger on [her] nose and/or face and/or did grab her and/or did throw her down and/or did grab a phone out of her hand," the complaint signed by Henderson Senior Assistant City Attorney Marc Schifalacqua reportedly states.

Drayton's attorney, David Chesnoff, told the outlet, "In alleged domestic violence cases, there are often two sides to the story and we will explain our side in the courtroom and not in the media."

Drayton had previously been taken to court in 2013 over charges that he threatened his girlfriend's son with a butcher knife. He struck a plea deal in 2014.

Drayton co-founded iconic hip-hop group Public Enemy and has performed with the group since its founding in 1985.

The rapper is due back in court on Oct. 25.

Representatives for the Henderson Police Department did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

