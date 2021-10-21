Rapper Flavor Flav faces domestic battery charge, police say

Rapper Flavor Flav was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of domestic battery, police said.

On Oct. 4, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the 2000 block of Prometheus Court in Henderson, a city just southeast of Las Vegas, Nevada, the city’s police said in a statement.

Flavor Flav, whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr., 62, was taken into custody and booked on one count of domestic battery at the Henderson Detention Center, according to police.

Drayton posted bond and an arraignment hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25, according to court records, NBC affiliate KSNV reported.

No other details were immediately available.

His attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.

They told KSNV that "in alleged domestic violence cases, there are often two sides to the story and we will explain our side in the courtroom, not in the media."

Flavor Flav was the co-founder and member of rap group, Public Enemy. He was later known for starring in several VH1 reality TV series, including "The Surreal Life" and "Flavor of Love."