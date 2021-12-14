Rapper Foogiano faces federal indictment in Greenville after Lavish Lounge mass shooting

Lavish Lounge night club is seen July 5, 2020, following an early morning shooting that left 2 dead, 8 injured.

A rapper from Atlanta, Georgia, is facing federal charges more than a year after he performed at a Greenville County club on the night of a mass shooting.

Foogiano, whose real name is Kwame Brown, is facing two counts of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, according to an indictment unsealed this week.

Foogiano was the headliner for a concert at Lavish Lounge on July 5, 2020, when gunfire erupted and struck 10 people — including two who died.

Foogiano was indicted in U.S. District Court in Greenville on Friday. The court documents were unsealed on Monday when Foogiano was arrested and arraigned, according to federal court records.

The July 2020 shooting was one of the largest shootings in Greenville County's recent history. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded immediately to the scene, and an investigation led by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives soon followed.

Foogiano was not responsible for firing any weapons during the night of the shooting, authorities have said.

One man, Jarquez Kezavion Cooper of Athens, Georgia, was arrested days after the shooting and charged with murder while others also believed to be responsible were still being sought after.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said after arrest that he believed those responsible were a part of Foogiano's "entourage."

A federal warrant for Foogiano's arrest was first signed on Nov. 9, according to court documents. Foogiano's indictment states that on July 5, 2020, he knowingly possessed a Glock 40-caliber pistol and ammunition while having been previously convicted of a felony.

Foogiano was previously in custody in Georgia after he was arrested in Tennessee earlier this year on a probation violation, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. He is currently awaiting a judge's decision on his request to return to state custody in Georgia, according to federal court documents.

Foogiano's listed federal public defender, James Loggins, did not immediately return a call or email for comment.

Mykala Bell, 23, a concert-goer and mother of two young children, and Clarence Sterling Johnson Jr., 51, who worked security that night, were each fatally struck by gunfire.

Eight others were wounded but survived. The ages of those shot ranged from 21 to 51, according to the Sheriff's Office.

