Rapper formerly known as Kanye West named suspect in battery probe

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is the main suspect in a battery investigation, Los Angeles police confirmed to CBS News on Thursday. The investigation stems from an incident that happened in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning, police told CBS Los Angeles.

No arrests have been made, police told CBS LA.

The musician, who changed his name to Ye last year, reportedly got into an argument with a man who asked for an autograph outside a club. Ye then allegedly pushed and hit the man, according to TMZ.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Biden says he'll fight for voting rights bills "as long as I'm in the White House"

California appeals court could vacate Robert Durst murder conviction following his death

NOAA says 2021 was one of the hottest years on record