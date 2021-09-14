Rapper G-Eazy arrested for assaulting two men during quarrel over VIP room at posh Manhattan night club

Rapper G-Eazy has been arrested for assaulting two men inside a post Manhattan nightclub, cops said Tuesday.

The California-based hip hop star, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, was charged Monday with assault for the clash inside the Boom Boom Room at the Standard, Highline hotel on Washington St. in the Meatpacking District, police said.

The 32-year-old rapper, whose 2015 single “Me, Myself and I” reached the top of the music charts, visited the club with his entourage about 12:40 a.m. Friday and was celebrating in a VIP area reserved for a private Lacoste clothing company party, authorities said. When a 29-year-old partygoer asked him and his group to move to another section an argument ensued.

G-Eazy, who has collaborated in the past with both Lil Wayne and Brittany Spears, and his entourage allegedly attacked the partygoer, punching and kicking him to the ground.

They then went outside, where G-Eazy punched a 32-year-old man in the face, according to police. Neither victim was hospitalized.

The victims identified G-Eazy at the scene, officials said. Cops took him into custody Monday without incident and gave him a desk appearance ticket to appear in Manhattan Criminal Court on Oct. 1.

The day before his arrest he attended the MTA Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center.