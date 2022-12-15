Rapper Gunna pleads guilty in Atlanta RICO case, walks free

Rapper Gunna pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge Wednesday in connection with a massive RICO case against his Atlanta-based music group YSL.

The “Pushin P” artist, 29, was arrested in May alongside his friend and musical collaborator Young Thug.

Police said that YSL, known as both Young Slime Life and Young Stoner Life, was not just a record label but also a street gang.

Gunna, whose legal name is Sergio Kitchens, pleaded guilty to one count of violating Georgia’s Racketeer-Influenced and Corruption Organizations (RICO) act. However, he agreed to an Alford plea, meaning he maintained his innocence but understood it was in his best interest to plead guilty.

“I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” Gunna said in a statement.

He was formally sentenced to five years in prison, but four of the years were suspended and one year was commuted for time served. Local media captured photos of Gunna walking out of Fulton County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

As part of the deal, Gunna must complete 500 hours of community service.

