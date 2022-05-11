Rapper Gunna surrenders on RICO charges related to gang indictment of Young Thug, YSL members

Rapper Gunna surrendered to authorities in Fulton County overnight, two days after he was named in a sweeping gang indictment that included fellow rapper Young Thug.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 that Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, turned himself in around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He is expected to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Kitchens is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

His arrest is just one connected to a sweeping gang indictment that named at least 28 people, including Young Thug and members of Young Slime Life.

Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is accused of conspiring to associate together and with others for the common purposes of illegally obtaining money and property through a pattern of racketeering activity and conducting and participating in the enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity.

The 88-page indictment includes a wide-ranging list of 181 acts that prosecutors say were committed starting in 2013 as part of the alleged RICO conspiracy to further the gang’s interests.

The indictment alleges Kitchens committed theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and participation in criminal street gang activity.