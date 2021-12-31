Rapper Jack Harlow speaks out after cop seen grabbing woman outside Georgia concert

Rapper Jack Harlow wants a police officer off the force after he was seen grabbing a woman outside a Georgia concert venue.

On Instagram, Harlow posted a 13-second clip that shows a cop put his hand on the woman’s neck and reach for her wrist. The woman can also be heard using profane language in the video.

“I want this woman, and every black woman that supports me to know — I am so sorry,” Harlow wrote in the caption of the Dec. 30 post. “I want you to be protected and I want this guy to lose his job.”

The Cobb County Police Department told multiple news outlets it knew about a video showing an encounter between a woman and one of its officers near Coca-Cola Roxy, an Atlanta-area live music center. Harlow had been scheduled to perform there on Dec. 28, according to the venue’s website.

Police didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Dec. 31 but told WXIA the department takes “allegations of officer misconduct very seriously.”

“The incident is going through an internal review to get a full understanding of the entire incident before any potential action is taken,” Cobb County police said in a statement, according to news outlets.

Harlow, who is white and a Kentucky native, said he was “disgusted” by the incident. He said he wanted help tracking down the woman in the video so he could “give her a hug and give her as many tickets to as many shows as she wants.”

“But that’s not enough and its not a solution to a systemic issue that people who don’t look like me have to face,” Harlow wrote. “The next step is identifying this police officer and getting him unemployed as fast as we can. Assaulting a young woman and putting his hands on her neck is sickening. . I look out in the crowd every night and see black women in my front row…screaming my lyrics, traveling to see me, supporting me, riding for me.”

Harlow has expressed support for the Black community and participated in demonstrations after Louisville police in March 2020 shot and killed Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, Billboard reported.

“No matter how embraced I am, there will never be a day that I’m Black,” Harlow told the media outlet. “With that being said, there’s a certain responsibility that comes with being a white man in a Black genre, and there’s certain things that have me regarded differently. But there is something exciting about skipping over any barriers that might be there and creating unity.”

