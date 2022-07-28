Rapper JayDaYoungan Dead At 24 After Being Shot Outside His Louisiana Home

The Bogalusa police department has confirmed that rapper JayDaYoungan has passed away after being shot in front of his Louisiana home.

Louisiana rapper Jaydayoungan has passed away. RIP 💔🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/xae8IRxAkJ — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) July 28, 2022

“We can now identify the victims as Javorius Scott, aka JayDaYoungan and close family member Kenyatta Scott Sr,” Bogalusa PD wrote in a Facebook post. “We can also confirm that Javorius Scott has died as a result of his injuries. Kenyatta Scott Sr. has been transported to another facility and we have been told he is in stable condition.”

Kenyatta Scott Sr. is JayDaYoungan’s father.

Kendall Bullen, the Chief of Police of the Bogalusa police department, also confirmed the news directly with Complex.

The Bogalusa police department shared that detectives are “currently conducting interviews and working leads.” The department will release more information as it becomes available.

News of the shooting was first confirmed through the Bogalusa police department’s Facebook page.

“On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 5:50 p.m., the Bogalusa Police Department received a call of a shooting in the 600 block of Superior Avenue,” the post read. “Officers responded and found that one victim had been transported by POV to Our Lady of the Angels Emergency Room. Another victim, still on scene, was critically wounded and was treated on scene by EMS, then transported to OLA ER. Their condition cannot be released at this time.”

While officers were “working a chaotic scene at the hospital” and securing the scene on Superior Ave, another shooting “took place in the 800 block of Marshall Richardson Road shortly after 7 p.m..”

In the second shooting, only a vehicle was hit. And detectives suspected the incident was “possibly related to the first shooting.”

“This is a very fluid situation and the information we can release is limited at this time,” the Bogalusa police department wrote on Facebook. “Our Officers are working diligently to identify the subjects responsible for these crimes. We have several outside agencies assisting at this time.”

According to HotNewHipHop, JayDaYoungan’s sister issued a heartbreaking statement after police confirmed his death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KENYA JANELL (@therealkenyajanelll)

“Javorious, no way they took you from me like this. I’m sick to my stomach, they wanted this .. they wanted to see you like this bro,” she wrote. “I’m so sorry I love you so much!!! Sister is so hurt. I literally watched you grow from the ground up w this rapping sht!”

“You was the goat in my eyes, especially from where we come from baby I’m so sorry!!!!!,” she continued. “Jay you literally hurt us with this sht !!! Dawg this cannot be life!!! I got J.R., and I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. 23 FOREVER AND IM STANDING ON IT CITY WILL GET PAINTED RED!”

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the shootings to call the Detective Division at (985) 732-6238. Those who call in may remain anonymous if they wish.