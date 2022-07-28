Rapper JayDaYoungan fatally shot outside home in Louisiana

Rapper JayDaYonugan was gunned down outside his home in Louisiana, according to authorities.

The 24-year-old musician, whose real name is Javorius Scott, was killed in a shooting on Wednesday in his hometown of Bogalusa, Bogalusa Police Department confirmed in a statement. Another person police described as a “close family member,” Kenyatta Scott Sr., was also wounded in the gunfire, which broke out just before 6 p.m.

Both victims were initially taken to Our Lady of the Angels Emergency Room, where DaYoungan ultimately succumbed to his wounds. Scott was later transferred to another medical facility, where he remained in stable condition Thursday morning.

“This is a very fluid situation and the information we can release is limited at this time,” police said. “Our Officers are working diligently to identify the subjects responsible for these crimes. We have several outside agencies assisting at this time.”

About an hour later, authorities said a gunman opened fire into the car. It is possible the shootings are linked.

No arrests have been made.

“The senseless shooting in Bogalusa is another tragic reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it,” Bogalusa Mayor Wendy O’Quin-Perrette.

“First I ask that our residents remain calm while the police continue their investigation. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims family and friends. As your Mayor and as a Mother, I plead on behalf of our community and for our children, enough is enough. Stop the violence!”

DaYoungan, well-known for his songs “23 Island” and “Spinning,” signed with Atlantic Records in 2017. He released his debut album “23 Is Back” in June 2021.