Rapper King Von fatally shot in Atlanta

Rapper King Von and another man were fatally shot after gunfire erupted outside an Atlanta hookah bar early Friday, authorities said.

Two Atlanta police officers, one of whom was off-duty and working at the hookah bar, confronted the shooters and more gunfire followed, police said.

Atlanta police said they do not believe King Von, whose real name is Dayvon Bennett, was killed by police, but was shot in the initial gunfire between the two groups.

"At this time, our investigators believe Mr. Bennett was shot during the initial shootout between the two groups of males, prior to police responding and attempting to stop the shooting," police said in a statement. He was taken to a hospital by private vehicle and was not among the victims found at the scene, police said.

The shooting erupted around 3:20 a.m. outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge, when two groups started to argue, according to officials. "The argument quickly escalated to gunfire," police said in a statement.

Six people in all were shot, including one who was said to be in "extremely critical condition." Three others were being treated at area hospitals and described as stable.

Two suspects who were detained are expected to be charged, police said. Authorities had previously said that three people had been killed, but that was later revised.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that officers fired shots at two locations. The agency said that the six people who were shot were men. The officers were not injured. The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the police shooting.

Atlanta police said that part of the investigation will be to determine which of the victims were shot by what they described as the suspects, and whether anyone was shot by the officers.

King Von, a native of Chicago, has been described as an up-and-coming rapper. Last week, he released the album "Welcome To O'Block." His representatives said in a statement that he "emerged from difficult circumstances to become one music's most promising stars," Billboard reported.

"The 26-year-old artist left us just as the world was beginning to grasp the depths of his talents," the representatives said.

NBA star LeBron James tweeted condolences on Friday, noting the impact King Von's music had on him and his sons.

Damn Rest Easy Von! Bronny, Bryce and I rocked with his music and story telling! The kid had a damn good future ahead of him. My prayers and blessings to his family. 🙏🏾 #LeVonJames #KingVon — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 6, 2020

Chance The Rapper, who is also from Chicago, tweeted his condolences to King Von's family, and added "I can’t believe it."