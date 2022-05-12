Rapper known for viral hit wanted for assault at Gwinnett County park

Gwinnett County police are searching for a popular rapper they say attacked a man last week, leaving him with broken bones, cuts and other injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said 23-year-old Calvin Lashon Woods, known as Calboy, attacked the victim at Rabbit Hill Park. The man was left with a broken leg, cuts on his face, bruises on his face and torso and other injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

Woods was last seen in Dacula, but police don’t know where he is now.

Calboy is signed to Polo Grounds Music and RCA Records. He’s best know for his 2018 viral song “Envy Me.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call GCPD investigators at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)

Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.