Rapper Kodak Black, 2 others shot outside afterparty for Justin Bieber concert in LA, reports say

Kodak Black and two other people were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting outside a venue hosting an afterparty for a Justin Bieber concert in Los Angeles, authorities said.

The Florida rapper, whose name is Bill Kapri, as well as two other victims, ages 19 and 60, were transported to a local hospital, NBC News reported.

The rapper was reportedly shot in the leg. All victims are said to be in stable condition.

According to TMZ, the rapper was leaving the event with a group when one of his friends “got jumped by an unidentified assailant” after leaving the party. Black stepped in to help his friend, and a fight broke out. That’s when a person opened fire.

NBC News has identified Black’s friend as fellow rapper Gunna.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Multiple rounds were fired, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Another person, a 22-year-old man who left the scene, was also possibly injured in the incident, Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Drake Madison told CBS Los Angeles.

No information on suspects has been released. Investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Bieber, who had performed at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Friday night, was hosting an afterparty at the nearby The Nice Guy restaurant.

The guest list reportedly included several A-list celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire.

It’s unclear if they were still at the venue when the shooting took place.

Black was arrested in 2019 for weapons possession. He was convicted to 46 months in federal prison, but pardoned in 2021 by former President Donald Trump.

