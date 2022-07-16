Rapper Kodak Black arrested in Florida on oxycodone charge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Rapper Kodak Black was arrested Friday on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, according to court documents.

Black, represented by attorney Fred Haddad, appeared before Broward judge Stefanie Moon on Saturday morning and was given a $75,000 bond.

Haddad mentioned to Moon that Black was scheduled for a concert Sunday night.

At about 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Black, a 25-year-old Miramar resident and Pompano Beach native whose name is Bill Kapri, was stopped by Florida Highway Patrol for illegal window tint and expired tags, according to a report by radio personality Andy Slater.

Black was stopped near NW 31st Avenue and Cypress Creek Road, according to WPLG-Ch. 10.

Troopers smelled marijuana when Black opened the door of his bulletproof SUV, and a subsequent search turned up oxycodone pills and more than $50,000 in cash, the report said.

Black’s arrest comes a week before his anticipated performance at Rolling Loud, a highly regarded national hip-hop festival at Hard Rock Stadium.

Black has had a few recent run-ins with law enforcement.

He was arrested on New Year’s Day morning in Pompano Beach for trespassing.

He served about a year and a half of a federal sentence for falsifying information used to buy guns from a Miami gun shop. Donald Trump commuted his sentence on the last day of his presidency.

In May 2019, Black was arrested on a weapons charge before he was about to perform at Rolling Loud.

Black was on probation at one point after pleading guilty in April 2021 to assault and battery related to a case in South Carolina in which he was accused of attacking a teenage girl. He got a suspended 10-year sentence and 18 months of probation.

In June, Black was honored for his philanthropy.

Black was a regular and crowd favorite at Florida Panthers games, even as recently as the playoffs in May. Black made headlines in January at a Panthers game for engaging in a racy dancing episode with a woman in a luxury suite at FLA Live Arena.

Black is being held at Broward Main Jail.

———