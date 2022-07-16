Rapper Kodak Black arrested in Fort Lauderdale with 31 oxycodone pills in his car, cops say

Rapper Kodak Black, who received a pardon from President Donald Trump on the last day of his presidency for a previous conviction on a weapons charge, is back in Broward County Jail.

This time the performer, whose legal name is Bill Kahan Kapri, 25, was arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges after he was pulled over for a traffic stop in Fort Lauderdale Friday afternoon.

According to a report sent to the Miami Herald by Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, Kapri was driving a purple Dodge Durango south on Northwest 31st Avenue near West Cypress Creed Road in Fort Lauderdale at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers thought the Durango’s window tints “appeared to be darker than the legal limit” and the SUV’s registration tag was expired.

Troopers pulled Kapri over and when they told him why they had stopped him they smelled a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the Durango, FHP’s report said.

Troopers say they found a small clear bag that contained 31 white tablets that were later identified as oxycodone. A total of $74,960 in cash was also inside the SUV, and Kapri’s license was also expired for over 30 days, according to the report.

Kapri was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and trafficking oxycodone of less than 25 grams and taken to Broward County Jail where he was being held without bail as of Saturday morning, according to arrest records.

In January 2021, the South Florida rapper, who had been convicted of lying on a federal form about his criminal past in order to buy a gun at a Hialeah firearms store, received his presidential pardon from Trump who cited support from various religious leaders at the time.

