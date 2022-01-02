Rapper Kodak Black arrested in South Florida on trespassing charges

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested on New Year's Day in Broward County, Florida, for trespassing, according to local reports.

Black, born Octave Dieuson then legally known as Bill Kapri after changing his name, was taken into custody in the early hours of New Year's Day, his representatives confirmed to NBC News.

Broward County Sheriff's deputies said they “made contact with Bill Kapri” around 1:30 a.m. ET in the Pompano Beach area. Black is originally from Broward County.

After being taken into custody, the performer bonded out at approximately 4 a.m.

The sheriff's department did not immediately respond to a request for information made by NBC News about the circumstances of Black's arrest and trespassing accusations, which were not immediately clear.

Black had recently been lauded for his philanthropy in the South Florida area, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

His philanthropic gestures include paying college costs from the children of two slain FBI agents, paying funeral costs for a police officer in South Carolina, and honoring Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victim Meadow Pollack by donating $100,000 to the Nova Southeastern University law school in her memory, the Sentinel reported.

Black also made headlines after former President Donald Trump commuted the performer's sentence for falsifying records related to a gun purchase in Miami. At the time, Black had served roughly half of a three-and-a-half-year sentence.