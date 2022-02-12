Rapper Kodak Black, three others wounded in shooting outside California bar





Four people, including rapper Kodak Black, were wounded on Saturday morning during a shooting outside a West Hollywood, Calif., bar where a host of celebrities had gathered for a party.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said the four people who were injured in the shooting are in stable condition and are expected to recover.

The police source did not release the names of the victims.

Kodak Black, 24, was among those wounded in the shooting, NBC News reported, citing multiple law enforcement sources.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday at the 400 block of N. La Cienega Boulevard, police said. NBC reported that the location was outside of Nice Guy, an Italian restaurant, where Justin Bieber was holding an after-party event following a concert.

Videos obtained by TMZ showed a fight breaking out before gunshots were fired.

A police spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects at this time.

Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was granted clemency last year by former President Donald Trump and released from prison after being sentenced to 46 months for making a false statement on a federal document.