Rapper Lil Durk hit in eye with pyrotechnic at Lollapalooza, taking health break

Rapper Lil Durk is taking a break from performing to focus on his health after being hit in the eye with a pyrotechnic during Lollapalooza.

Lil Durk was deep into performing “Back In Blood” Saturday when two smoke flares blasted out of the floor just as he strode across the stage, according to video posted on social media. They hit him squarely in the face.

Stage crew members ran to help him as he stumbled and wiped his eyes on his shirt.

“Woah, woah, you alright, bro? (The smoke) shot straight up,” a voice said, according to Variety.

He stayed onstage and finished the performance but has decided not to come back for a while. On Sunday he posted a photo of himself from the hospital with a bandaged eye.

“Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health,” Durk said on Instagram. “I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all.”

The four-day festival wrapped on Sunday.

The mishap comes on the heels of another band’s bad luck, on the other side of the world. Last week members of the boy band Mirror were injured when a giant video monitor fell off the ceiling and crashed down on them mid-performance. That show was immediately canceled.

