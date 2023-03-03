Rapper Lil Mosey Found Not Guilty In Rape Case: ‘God Finally Brought The Truth To Light’

“Krabby Step” rapper Lil Mosey has just been found not guilty in his second-degree rape charge by a jury Thursday.

According to TMZ, Lil Mosey, born Lathan Echols, was cleared of all charges after passing a polygraph test with “flying colors.” Lil Mosey could have potentially been charged with a max sentence of life in prison if found gulty.

The case stems from 2021 rape allegations by two women who claimed Lil Mosey had sexually assaulted them with another man after visiting them at a cabin.

According to police reports, one of the women told officers at the time that she had consented to have sex with him once inside a car, but later, inside the cabin, she had blacked out after combining White Claws and champagne.

The woman alleged that when she woke up from her blackout, she found him on top of her penetrating her. She also said a second man raped her after she blacked out a second time and when and awoke to see him on top of her.

According to the affidavit, one of the victims developed bruises on her arms, inner knee and neck.

According to Daily Mail, the second woman’s affidavit said she was 20 when she went to the cabin party. She claimed to have woken up after drinking to discover Lil Mosey also having sex with her, though she acknowledges she doesn’t remember it clearly.

“Mosey maintained his innocence from the start and has now been cleared of all charges. He voluntarily submitted to two lie detector tests and passed each of them prior to trial. The prosecutors were unwilling to accept the evidence of his innocence after two years of investigation and proof. Mosey has been completely vindicated and didn’t deserve to ever be prosecuted.” Lil Mosey’s attorney Shane O’Rourke said in a statement XXL reported.

Lil Mosey shared a video of himself on Instagram to celebrate his victory in court.

“Spent 2 years of my life going thru the storm and I’m happy to say that God finally brought the truth to light. Thank you,” Mosey captioned his post.