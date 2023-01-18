Rapper Lil Tjay held on $30K bail after Bronx gun bust

Rapper Lil Tjay was ordered held on $30,000 bail after he was arrested for weapons possession during a Bronx car stop, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The 21-year-old hip hop artist, born Tione Merritt, was arrested Monday afternoon when cops allegedly found three guns in a black Cadillac Escalade he was sitting in, authorities said.

Lil Tjay and four colleagues were on their way to film a video with New York City rapper Ice Spice before the arrest, TMZ was told by sources.

Cops approached the Escalade about 4 p.m. Monday when it was found idling in a no-standing zone near Ryer Ave. and E. 183rd St. in Fordham Heights.

Officers found two pistols, along with bullets and magazines, in a box on the floor of the Escalade’s front passenger side, according to police. A third pistol was allegedly found hidden in the back pocket of the driver’s seat.

The rapper was seated in a rear passenger seat, prosecutors said. None of the people in the Escalade had pistol permits, officials said.

Cops arrested Merritt, as well as 30-year-old Yomrick Parker, 33-year-old Mackenson Rock, 27-year-old Jordan Lindo and 42-year-old Shawn Longyhore, charging them all with felony weapon possession as well as criminal possession of ammunition.

Merritt was ordered held on $30,000 cash bail and $90,000 bond during a brief arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court Wednesday morning.

The arrest comes six months after the rapper was shot seven times during a botched robbery outside a shopping center in Edgewater, NJ.

Accused gunman Mohamed Konate was arrested and is facing attempted murder and robbery charges. Konate is accused of approaching Merritt’s vehicle, demanding jewelry, and firing several rounds into the auto. A second man, Antoine Boyd, 22, was also shot during the robbery.

“It was tough, you know. Most people don’t survive it, but I’m here. I’m here for a reason,” Lil Tjay said in a video he posted on Twitter after the shooting.