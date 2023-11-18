Rapper’s metro Atlanta home ‘ransacked,’ guns, Chanel bags, and Mercedes stolen

The metro Atlanta home of rapper Russ was broken into early Friday morning in Roswell, according to a police report obtained by Channel 2 Action News.

Russ, whose real name is Russell Vitale, alerted police after he saw people in his home on his security cameras.

When police got to the home, officers said there were clear signs that the home had been “ransacked.”

Police stated that nearly every drawer in the home was opened, and jewelry boxes were opened and emptied.

Russ, who was not home at the time, directed police through the home via FaceTime and alerted them about items that had been taken.

Russ told police that five guns, including two Glock 19s, a C Z Scorpion, and two Walther handguns, were taken. While on FaceTime with police, Russ also noticed that two Chanel purses valued at $24,000, a pink one valued at $15,000 and a black one valued at $9,000, that belonged to his girlfriend had been taken.

The girlfriend’s 2020 Mercedes C Class AMG was also taken.

Police stated in the report that two other cars in the garage appeared to have been entered and looked through with personal belongings all throughout the passenger seats and a door to one of the cars was still open.

Police said from available footage there appeared to be at least two, but as many as four people, in the home who got inside from the basement patio door around 10:15 p.m. Thursday night.

Two suspects were seen leaving the front door around midnight, one carrying a backpack and two more left through the basement door. Around the same time, police said those suspects were carrying suitcases.

All of the suspects were wearing gloves and jackets.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that the car was last seen entering Interstate 285 westbound from Riverside Road around 12:30 a.m.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Russ for a statement, but has not heard back.

