Rapper and Milledgeville native Fish Scales robbed, shot

Aug. 19—ATLANTA, Ga. — Melvin Adams Jr., a rapper originally from Milledgeville, was robbed, shot and kidnapped at the Atlantucky Brewery in Atlanta late Wednesday, authorities say.

Adams, known professionally as Fish Scales, is a member of the Kentucky rap group by the name of Nappy Roots, was robbed along with a patron of the establishment about 11 p.m., according to Atlanta police.

Adams, who sustained a gunshot wound to one of his legs, was listed in stable condition Thursday at an Atlanta hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The robbery happened in a section of Atlanta known as Castleberry Hill. It is located off Northside Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

A patron of the brewery that Adams co-owns also was reportedly wounded in the parking lot outside the business following a robbery. The other victim's name has not yet been released by police.

The 45-year-old rapper was also robbed, forced into his vehicle at gunpoint and then driven to Hapeville where the shooting was believed to have happened.

The brewery/restaurant was in the process of closing at the time of the crimes.

Adams was reportedly driven by two suspects in his vehicle to an area of Hapeville.

Officers with the Hapeville Police Department later found Adams' vehicle on Oak Street in Hapeville.

Anthony W. Grant, a public affairs officer with the Atlanta Police Department, said via email that the incident report related to the crimes was still being completed as of Thursday afternoon.

The suspects involved in the robbery and shooting cases were still at-large Thursday afternoon.

Officers and detectives with the Atlanta Police Department and Hapeville Police Department continue to share information with each agency in an effort to establish leads that might lead them to arrests in their respective investigations.

The Milledgeville native, Adams, has frequently returned to his hometown spearheading community giveaways at the holidays.

Adams said that he was fortunate to have grown up in Milledgeville and Baldwin County because those who live there fostered his hip-hop talent and encouraged him to pursue his lifelong dreams.

"It's just a simple way of giving back to a community that helped raise us," said Adams in a 2019 interview with The Union-Recorder.