Rapper Mo3 shot dead in Dallas, bystander wounded: report

Rapper Mo3 is presumed dead after a shooting on a Dallas freeway

Dallas rapper Mo3 was reportedly gunned down in broad daylight in a drive-by shooting and died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Mo3, born Melvin Noble, was shot by an unidentified suspect who chased the rapper on foot on I-35E, according to sources close to the investigation, CBS 11 News reported. Mo3, who collaborated with Boosie Badazz on the hit “Errybody (Remix),” was 28 years old.

(Credit: Mo3 Instagram)

Police said that Mo3 was riding northbound on I-35E before noon when a suspect got out of his vehicle with a gun and approached Noble’s car. Noble then got out of the vehicle and ran onto the freeway. The suspect pursued him, then shot him multiple times. Officials confirmed that Noble, who has not yet been publicly confirmed as the victim, was shot at least once and possibly in the back of the head.

Read More: Indiana grand jury decides no charges in fatal shooting of Sean Reed

Another man who was sitting in his car was also hit by gunfire and transported to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating the murder and will not publicly confirm the victim was Noble until his next of kin has been notified.

There has been graphic video circulating on social media of a wounded man laying on his back on the highway. However, it is not yet known if the person in the footage is Noble or the bystander.

Story continues

Noble’s death comes a year after he claimed on Instagram to have been shot in the head TMZ also reported that the rapper was arrested in 2017 following a shooting at a nightclub in Dallas-Fort Worth where one person died.

Earlier this year, he shared with Flaunt the message of hope he wanted to convey to his fans.

Read More: Boosie defends Zaya Wade comments during Mike Tyson interview

“The Black community and the Hispanic community, we deal with a lot of poverty and struggle,” Mo3 said. “I’m giving a message, I’m giving hope. Me, I’ve been a rapper, but you could do whatever you want. You ain’t limited to one thing. I preach that. Whether it’s my story or the next person’s story, they’re going to feel me.”

Boosie Badazz seemingly reacted to the death of his collaborator on Twitter with a demand that people “stop calling me n texting me.”



Stop calling me n texting me ‼️FUCK YOU HOES ,NIGGASn FAKE ASS FAMILY ALL YALL CAN SUCK MY DICK ‼️ALL YALL GOT A MOTIVE FUCKING WOTH ME ANYWAY 🤷🏽‍♂️ Suckadick — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) November 11, 2020



Have you subscribed to

theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Rapper Mo3 shot dead in Dallas, bystander wounded: report appeared first on TheGrio.