Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, strangulation charges, Louisiana deputies say

Rapper Mystikal is accused of first-degree rape and other charges in Louisiana, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office

The rapper, born Michael Tyler, was arrested Sunday, July 31, after deputies identified him as a suspect in a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a news release.

Deputies were called to a hospital and interviewed the victim, who also suffered minor injuries in the attack, police said.

Taylor was booked into jail on charges including false imprisonment, strangulation, robbery and domestic abuse battery, according to the release. Authorities haven’t released additional details.

The rapper, who shot to stardom with his 2000 hit song “Shake It Fast,” previously served six years in prison after he was found guilty of sexual assault and extortion, The Guardian reported. In 2012, he also served a three-month sentence following his arrest in a domestic abuse incident involving the mother of his children.

He remained in the Ascension Parish Jail without bond as of Monday, Aug. 1, booking records show.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

Rapper JayDaYoungan arrested on new assault charge against woman, Georgia cops say

Retired cop shot by wife at DC hotel had molested children at her day care, cops say

‘Night of terror’: Female inmates raped when male detainees bribed guard, lawsuit says