Rapper OG Maco Reveals He Has a 'Skin-Eating Disease' After Being 'Improperly Treated' for a Rash
Rapper OG Maco revealed he was diagnosed with a “skin-eating disease” after being improperly treated for a rash.
The Atlanta native, 26, shared the news over the weekend via a series of photos and videos on his Instagram Stories, which show the rapper with immense scabbing that covers most of his face and scalp.
“So much healing has a [sic] occurred thanks to God and my doctors that I’m willing to show all a fraction of what I’ve been going through,” Maco wrote over a photo.
“I was improperly treated for a minor rash and ended up with a skin eating disease for the last few months.”
“This is the best it’s looked,” Maco said of his condition. “I hope it gives someone hope.”
The rapper later said he’s been battling the disease without support.
“I’ve been going through this alone 90% of the time, without the support of the person I love, without most of my ‘friends,’ without anything but my own strength and God,” Maco wrote on Instagram.
“Girlfriends/Lovers will leave you at your worst. Friendship is many times just a word. Actions are everything.”
“Believe in those who show you actions worth believing in.”
Maco shared similar sentiments in the video he posted and later deleted, but was reposted online, saying, “I’ve been going through this for about three months, and everybody i really thought i could depend on wasn’t there.”
“People who I’ve given all my love to — all of everything to just didn’t show up and it caused me to not really trust anybody or believe in anything.”
“I’ve been scared a lot, I didn’t know what was going to happen, I didn’t know if I’d lose my entire face — I almost did.”
“Necrotizing — or any type of flesh-eating bacteria, if you ever get one just keep the faith [and] follow the regimen your doctors give you,” Maco said.
According to the CDC, necrotizing fasciitis is a serious bacterial infection that destroys tissue under the skin.
“The bacteria most commonly enters the body through a break in the skin, including: cuts and scrapes, burns, insect bites, puncture wounds and surgical wounds.”
The disease, which can be fatal, is often treated with IV antibiotics and sometimes surgery.
Back in 2016, Maco was involved in a near-fatal car accident, that almost caused him to lose his right eye.
“Multiple skull fractures, broken orbital (surgery next week), cracked vertebrae (surgery next week) and heart palpations. I FEEL ALIVE!!!” Maco tweeted at the time.
“On the bright side, my plastic surgeon says I can’t get any uglier so fixing my face should be easy.”