Rapper OG Maco Reveals He Has a 'Skin-Eating Disease' After Being 'Improperly Treated' for a Rash

Rapper OG Maco revealed he was diagnosed with a “skin-eating disease” after being improperly treated for a rash.

The Atlanta native, 26, shared the news over the weekend via a series of photos and videos on his Instagram Stories, which show the rapper with immense scabbing that covers most of his face and scalp.

“So much healing has a [sic] occurred thanks to God and my doctors that I’m willing to show all a fraction of what I’ve been going through,” Maco wrote over a photo.

“I was improperly treated for a minor rash and ended up with a skin eating disease for the last few months.”

“This is the best it’s looked,” Maco said of his condition. “I hope it gives someone hope.”

The rapper later said he’s been battling the disease without support.

“I’ve been going through this alone 90% of the time, without the support of the person I love, without most of my ‘friends,’ without anything but my own strength and God,” Maco wrote on Instagram.

“Girlfriends/Lovers will leave you at your worst. Friendship is many times just a word. Actions are everything.”

“Believe in those who show you actions worth believing in.”

Maco shared similar sentiments in the video he posted and later deleted, but was reposted online, saying, “I’ve been going through this for about three months, and everybody i really thought i could depend on wasn’t there.”

“People who I’ve given all my love to — all of everything to just didn’t show up and it caused me to not really trust anybody or believe in anything.”