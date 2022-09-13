Rapper PnB Rock Died After Being Shot at Los Angeles Restaurant

Rapper PnB Rock was shot during a robbery at a restaurant in South Los Angeles on Sept. 12 and later pronounced dead, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to NBC News.

Police received a call shortly after 1 p.m. PT about the incident, and the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name was Rakim Hasheem Allen, was inside the restaurant when the suspect, described as a Black male, stepped inside and robbed PnB Rock at gunpoint, according to the spokesperson.

"The suspect demanded the victim’s property, shot the victim and then fled the location on foot. The victim was transported via LASD to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The incident was not believed to be gang related. The victim was not homeless," said the LAPD spokesperson.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the incident happened at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant in Los Angeles.

PnB Rock hailed from Philadelphia and was best known for his hit songs "Fleek" and "Selfish." His latest single, “Luv Me Again,” was released on Sept. 2.

He also frequently collaborated with other artists, including Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci. The duo's single “Everyday We Lit," peaked at the No. 33 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in August 2017.

PnB Rock recorded the 2019 single "Cross Me" with Chance the Rapper and British singer Ed Sheeran, who paid tribute to the rapper Tuesday on Instagram.

"Horrible news that @pnbrock was shot and killed. Just heartbreaking. Such a talent, was a pleasure to work on Cross Me with him, thoughts are with his family and friends, very sad day x," wrote Sheeran.

Nicki Minaj, who joined PnB Rock on the 2019 single "Fendi," said in a tweet on Monday that Rock “was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick.”

Atlantic Records also honored the late rapper in a statement on the company's official Instagram page.

Story continues

"PnB Rock was more than an artist. To many, Rakim Allen was a great friend. He was also a wonderful father to two beautiful little girls.

"This news is heavy on our hearts and we are all hurting over this senseless loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time," the statement read.

In a tweet on Monday, Pennsylvania state representative Malcolm Kenyatta called PnB Rock's death a "senseless murder."

"He never forgot where he came from and inspired so many other local artists to create. Heartbreaking," wrote Kenyatta.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com