Rapper Polo G arrested following traffic stop in Miami

Rapper Polo G was charged with battery against a police officer in Miami following a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

Polo G, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, was also charged with threatening a public servant, using violence to resist an officer, and resisting an officer without violence and criminal mischief, according to Miami-Dade County court records.

The arrest occurred after an officer began a traffic stop at the intersection of South Biscayne Boulevard, NBC Miami reported. Bartlett appeared to refer to the incident on his Twitter account, saying that “they playin foul in Miami.”

“1 of the officers told us they was on us since we got Off our Jet.....,” he also tweeted.

The Miami Police Department said it was aware of the arrest and reviewing the incident, which will include looking at camera footage involved. The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News on Sunday.

Bartlett was released on bond from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, according to NBC Miami. He posted a photo to his Instagram on Saturday night of himself on a plane, with a caption that said he was traveling to Atlanta.

The 22-year-old released his third studio album, “Hall of Fame,” on Friday night. Bartlett launched his own record label, Only Dreamers Achieve, last year in partnership with Columbia records, according to Music Connection.

Columbia Records did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.