Rapper Polo G arrested as police raid L.A. mansion

Rapper Polo G is currently in police custody after a Wednesday raid on his L.A. mansion, during which police handcuffed people one-by-one before executing an hours-long search of the nearly $5 million estate.

Polo G, whose real name is Taurus Tremani Bartlett, was reportedly arrested in connection to a case involving his brother, Taurean. Authorities say they have reason to believe the rapper may have been harboring a fugitive, reports TMZ.

Another law enforcement source said the raid was related to a robbery. While four suspects are now in custody, they have yet to be booked.

Polo G’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, claimed that Polo had been wrongfully detained and that the raid was connected to a reported firearm.

“Polo is being held to under the guise that the police department needs to double check that he is not a convicted felon as there was a purported firearm found in the home. He is not and never was a convicted felon,” Cohen stated.

“Any previous charges he had I got dismissed and it’s all public record. They are also denying myself and my California law partner Zoey Aron access to him while he is being illegally detained,” Cohen added.

Before the raid, Taurean — who goes by the rap name “Trench Baby” — posted a video to his Instagram story showing police waiting outside.

“U.S. Marshall’s got my house surrounded gang, wtf?” Taurean captioned the video, before a second post which read, “I love y’all man,” with a sad-eyed emoji.

One of Polo G’s reps said “we are hopeful the LAPD will handle this matter with tact and transparency,” adding that the rapper plans to update his fans about the incident when he can.

Polo G was previously arrested during a traffic stop in Miami in 2021, after which he was charged with battery to a police officer and resisting arrest, among other charges.

Later that same year, the rapper was arrested in L.A. and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, which is a felony.